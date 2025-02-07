New Orleans brewery with ties to Philadelphia gears up to host Eagles fans

NOLA brewery with Philadelphia ties ready to welcome hundreds of Eagles fans before Super Bowl LIX

A brewery in New Orleans with ties to Philadelphia is looking to host the ultimate Super Bowl party.

Adam Ritter moved to the Big Easy after spending years in Philly, but he's always been an Eagles fan.

At his brewery, Zony Mash Beer Project, they're getting ready to throw the ultimate tailgate Sunday.

"Now it's going to be a tailgate party for all of my friends from Philadelphia that have a home away from home," Ritter said.

From brewing cocktail concoctions to unique IPAs, Ritter and his team are working around the clock as they expect more than 400 people to attend.

"Right now, we're in the process of kegging beers, kegging cocktails, taking in all the wine and the great offerings we'll provide on Sunday," Ritter said.

Aside from the drinks, they'll also be giving fans an authentic New Orleans experience filled with live jazz music and cuisine.

"We're here just wanting to enjoy our culture and our heritage with all the Philadelphia fans," Ritter said.

After growing up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and attending Temple University, Ritter opened up the bar and venue inside a historic movie theater in 2019. It's located in New Orleans right near a familiar street from back home: Broad.

"Well, I brought the Philly attitude," Ritter joked.

Then he put on a Philly accent: "How youse doing, huh?"

Kerry Lauricella is helping put on the event in the only way he knows how to — with real Southern hospitality.

"We're going to give these guests from Philly a party that they'll never forget," Lauricella said.

The tailgate will take place at the brewery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.