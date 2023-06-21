Lightning strikes caused 2 different New Jersey wildfires, officials say

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Lightning strikes caused the Acorn Hill and Flatiron wildfires in Burlington County in June, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Tuesday.

The Acorn Hill wildfire burned 246 acres and crews placed it under 100% containment Tuesday morning.

The Flatiron wildfire burned 210 acres in Medford earlier in June.

The NJFFS said lightning-caused wildfires are uncommon in New Jersey and represent 1% of all wildfires in the Garden State.

Wildfires caused by lightning strikes also don't necessarily start immediately, the NJFFS said. The fire can burn inside a tree for several days before it escapes and impacts the surrounding area. The NJFFS said the occurrence is known as a "holdover fire."

Fire officials are also investigating other recent major wildfires in the state.