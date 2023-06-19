Crews battling wildfire in Burlington County, New Jersey

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews are battling a 25-acre wildfire in Woodland Township, Burlington County in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Monday.

The fire, named the "Acorn Hill Wildfire" is 0% contained.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Acorn Hill Wildfire - Brendan T. Byrne State Forest - Woodland Twp., Burlington County@njdepforestfire is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Coopers Rd. in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.



The wildfire is 25 acres in size and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/Piv2Fqr24F — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 19, 2023

The NJFFS said crews are improving containment lines and are utilizing a backfiring operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of the fire.

Trails and roads are closed near the fire, including the Glassworks Trail, Coopers Road and several other local state forest roads. Several structures are being threatened due to the wildfire.

It's unclear how the fire started.

Fire crews in New Jersey have been busy over the past couple of months battling wildfires all across the Garden State.

