New Jersey's water safety strategy has goal to reduce drownings by 30% by 2030

A New Jersey nonprofit wants to reduce drownings in the Garden State by 2030. On Tuesday, in Camden, the nonprofit unveiled how the state can do it.

Drownings spike as we near the Fourth of July holiday. It's a danger not only for kids, but also for adults.

"My message is don't go in without a lifeguard," said Curlie Jackson.

Jackson carries her grandson's photo with her, and she passes out bracelets with Naisere LaDonn Nelson's name to raise awareness about water safety. In 2011, the 15-year-old was swimming in the ocean with friends when Jackson said Naisere was caught in an undertow and drowned.

"He was the farthest out, so the third wave took him out to sea," Jackson said.

Connie Ercol has endured a similar nightmare. In 1992, her 14-month-old daughter, Victoria, drowned in a backyard pond during a birthday party.

"Victoria lived for 23 hours, and then I held her as she went into the arms of Jesus," said Ercol, who established the Victoria Ercol Memorial Foundation.

According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, but it's also a danger to many people.

Just last week, a 22-year-old man drowned while swimming at a basin in Logan Township, and a 27-year-old drowned at Penbryn Lake in Winslow Township.

Experts said 34 drownings were reported in New Jersey last year.

"Drowning is an important public health injury that we need to work on preventing," said Megan Ferraro, with The ZAC Foundation.

On Tuesday, at the Kroc Center in Camden, the New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance unveiled the state's water safety strategy. It's a 60-page document that highlights swim safety awareness, drowning prevention, lifeguard training and development and data consolidation. The goal is to reduce drownings by 30% in the state by 2030.

"To teach parents that they have to be not even an arm's throw away. If their kids are in the water, they should be in the water too," said Judith Leblein Josephs, who helped author the strategy.

With input from 200 stakeholders, New Jersey is now the third state to create and launch its state-specific water safety plan, following California and Hawaii.

It's a collaborative effort that Jackson hopes will cut down on drownings and save another family from enduring her pain.

"It's extremely important to me and I'm hoping this initiative will prevent them," she said.

Experts said drownings are more prevalent in underserved neighborhoods. The New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance also collects bathing suits for kids so they have the proper gear and can take advantage of free swim lessons.