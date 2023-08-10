New Jersey pays tribute to late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- As part of a three-day state funeral, people paid their respects to late New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver in Trenton on Thursday, after she died on Aug. 1 at the age of 71.

Oliver's body is currently lying in state inside the Rotunda of the New Jersey State Capitol.

There has been a steady stream of people coming to attend Thursday's visitation for the late lieutenant governor.

Inside the rotunda, people lined up to view the casket, which is draped in an American flag and flanked on both sides by a New Jersey state trooper.

RELATED: NJ state officials share heartfelt tributes in memory of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Among the people who came to pay their respects were Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy.

Racha Barlow says it's important to recognize Oliver's accomplishments as the first Black lieutenant governor and first Black female assembly speaker.

"She inspired me to want to do so much more when coming into my position," Barlow said, "and I just wanted to come and say thank you and just be a comfort to the family if I could be."

People can pay their respects to the lieutenant governor through 6 p.m. Thursday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Oliver, who represented Essex County in North Jersey, will lie in state Friday at the county courthouse.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.