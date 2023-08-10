Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey pays tribute to late Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

New Jersey pays tribute to Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver
New Jersey pays tribute to Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver 01:14

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- As part of a three-day state funeral, people paid their respects to late New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver in Trenton on Thursday, after she died on Aug. 1 at the age of 71.

Oliver's body is currently lying in state inside the Rotunda of the New Jersey State Capitol. 

There has been a steady stream of people coming to attend Thursday's visitation for the late lieutenant governor.

Remembering New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver 29:02

Inside the rotunda, people lined up to view the casket, which is draped in an American flag and flanked on both sides by a New Jersey state trooper.

RELATED: NJ state officials share heartfelt tributes in memory of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Among the people who came to pay their respects were Gov. Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy.

Racha Barlow says it's important to recognize Oliver's accomplishments as the first Black lieutenant governor and first Black female assembly speaker.

"She inspired me to want to do so much more when coming into my position," Barlow said, "and I just wanted to come and say thank you and just be a comfort to the family if I could be."

People can pay their respects to the lieutenant governor through 6 p.m. Thursday.

sheila-oliver-celebration-of-life-graphic.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Oliver, who represented Essex County in North Jersey, will lie in state Friday at the county courthouse.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark.

Brandon Goldner
Brandon-Goldner-web-headshot-1024x576-UNBRANDED.jpg

Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS3 Eyewitness News, where he primarily covers South Jersey.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 1:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.