Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver celebration of life special on CBS News Philadelphia

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver's celebration of life
New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver's celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, the late former New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver will lie in state at the New Jersey State House Rotunda. 

Preparations are currently underway for the two-day celebration of life. The public is invited to pay their respects. 

In Lt. Oliver's honor, CBS News Philadelphia will be hosting a 30-minute special in accordance with the celebration of life. Our Natasha Brown will anchor the first 30 minutes of the memorial from 11-11:30 a.m.

NJ state officials share heartfelt tributes in memory of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Late NJ Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver to be honored with official portrait
First published on August 9, 2023 / 10:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

