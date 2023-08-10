Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver celebration of life special on CBS News Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, the late former New Jersey Lieutenant Gov. Sheila Oliver will lie in state at the New Jersey State House Rotunda.

Preparations are currently underway for the two-day celebration of life. The public is invited to pay their respects.

In Lt. Oliver's honor, CBS News Philadelphia will be hosting a 30-minute special in accordance with the celebration of life. Our Natasha Brown will anchor the first 30 minutes of the memorial from 11-11:30 a.m.

