New Jersey Gov. Sherrill signs order limiting ICE agents on state property

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed an executive order Wednesday barring federal immigration agents from carrying out operations on state property.

Sherrill's office said the order is meant to "protect New Jerseyans' safety and Constitutional rights" as the Department of Homeland Security ramps up enforcement under the Trump administration.

"This executive order will prohibit ICE from using state property to launch operations," Sherrill said.

Executive Order No. 12 defines "state property" as any facility, premise or parcel that is operated, leased or controlled by the state's Executive Branch departments and agencies, including office buildings, parking lots and parking garages.

ICE agents will not be allowed to enter or use nonpublic areas on state property to launch or execute federal immigration enforcement, unless authorized by a judicial warrant or order, the order says.

The governor also launched a portal for New Jersey residents to report interactions with ICE to the state.

"We encourage the public to share photos and videos through our new online portal," Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said. "We will ensure the safety of our communities and hold the federal government accountable when they violate the law."

According to the attorney general's office, examples of "concerning activity" include excessive force, searches or arrests without a warrant, racial profiling, wrongful detentions, interference with voting or other civil-rights violations.

Sherrill, a Democrat, was sworn in last month as New Jersey's 57th governor. A former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and congresswoman, Sherrill was critical of ICE detentions under President Trump in her inaugural address.

DHS statistics obtained by CBS News show that nearly 400,000 immigrants were arrested by ICE agents in Mr. Trump's first year back in the White House. Of those arrested, less than 14% had charges or convictions for violent crimes, data shows.

On Thursday, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Chris Coons of Delaware are set to introduce the ICE Accountability Act, which would create an independent watchdog commission aimed at overseeing ICE and Customs and Border Protection.