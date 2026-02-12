Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons to introduce bill aimed at strengthening oversight of ICE and CBP

Washington — Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Chris Coons of Delaware are introducing new legislation Thursday aimed at creating an independent watchdog commission to conduct oversight of federal immigration enforcement agencies.

The bill, named the ICE Accountability Act, comes as Democrats seek reforms to rein in Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection following two deadly shootings by federal agents last month during the administration's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

"After the Trump administration's immigration agents shot and killed U.S. citizens, the American people are demanding accountability. This new bill will create the toughest independent watchdog to immediately rein in ICE's terror and report directly to Congress," Warren said in a statement to CBS News. "The Senate must act now to stop ICE's violence, and any new constraints on DHS funding must have serious teeth like this new independent monitor to enforce the law."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seen in the U.S. Capitol as the Senate voted on a government funding package on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Democrats have been pushing for weeks for reforms to the nation's immigration enforcement operations, while pledging to oppose any funding for the Department of Homeland Security until changes are made. Funds for DHS are set to lapse on Saturday, unless an agreement can be reached. DHS oversees ICE and CBP, which includes Border Patrol.

Amid negotiations with the White House, the pair of Democrats is pitching the bill as an enforcement mechanism to go alongside the changes they're seeking.

The bill would establish an ICE and CBP monitoring commission within the legislative branch, where a nonpartisan executive director would oversee monitoring staff. Four monitors, selected jointly by congressional leaders from both parties, would vote on the findings. Though DHS's Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office serve similar oversight functions, the Democrats emphasized the independence of the commission they are aiming to establish. The lawmakers compared the commission to panels that investigated the 9/11 attacks and the 2008 financial crash.

The bill would also grant the commission access to immigration operations through ride-alongs with agents and visits to detention facilities, along with the ability to review body camera footage, complaints from civilians and DHS documentation. It would require the commission to produce monthly reports, hold hearings and set up a public website with data on immigration operations. Under the bill, monitors would also be allowed to seek judicial enforcement if violations occur.

Democrats have sought a number of reforms in recent talks, including restricting immigration agents from wearing masks and requiring them to display an ID and use body cameras. Democrats have also demanded agents be banned from entering private property without judicial warrants and want to impose a "reasonable" use-of-force policy, while allowing state and local jurisdictions to investigate and prosecute use of excessive force.

Coons said "reforms are meaningless without oversight and enforcement."

"By creating a strong, independent commission to oversee ICE and CBP, our bill is the next step towards ensuring American immigration enforcement abides by the laws and values of our country," Coons said in a statement. "As we've seen in communities nationwide, independent oversight commissions for law enforcement work, and it's just commonsense that those enforcing our immigration laws should meet the same standards."