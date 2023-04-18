New Jersey Forest Fire Service battling wildfire in Burlington County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a 75-acre wildfire off Route 542 in Washington Township, Burlington County, on Tuesday afternoon.

The wildfire is in the area off Route 542 and River Road, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. The blaze is zero percent contained.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: River Road Wildfire – Washington Twp., Burlington County@njdepforestfire is on the scene of a wildfire off Route 542 and River Road in Washington Twp.



The fire is currently 75 acres in size and 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/tM9ZROq86Z — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 18, 2023

The NJFFS said there are 30 structures threatened by the wildfire.

Route 542 from Wading River Bridge and Lovers Lane, and Old Church Road and River Road is temporarily closed due to the wildfire, the NJFFS said.

It comes after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for New Jersey and Delaware on Tuesday.

The NWS says that a red flag warning "means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain."