Red Flag Warning issued for fire danger in N.J., Del. Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Red Flag Warning for fire danger has been issued through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The warning covers the following counties in New Jersey:
- Atlantic
- Burlington
- Camden
- Cape May
- Cumberland
- Gloucester
- Salem
- Ocean
- Monmouth
All three counties in Delaware are also under the alert.
- New Castle
- Kent
- Sussex
Winds are gusting to 35 mph today. Dry ground and low humidity are contributing to the increased risk of fire.
We are monitoring those conditions and will keep you updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.