Red Flag Warning issued for fire danger in N.J., Del. Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Red Flag Warning for fire danger has been issued through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning covers the following counties in New Jersey:

Atlantic

Burlington

Camden

Cape May

Cumberland

Gloucester

Salem

Ocean

Monmouth

Fire Danger: heads up! Through 8pm, those areas in pink are in a red flag warning.



It's the combo of dry ground, low humidity and gusty winds that can lead to fires!



Tracking it and keeping our an eye.

More on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/TazRdRRyRv — Andrew Kozak TV (@AndrewKozakTV) April 18, 2023

All three counties in Delaware are also under the alert.

New Castle

Kent

Sussex

Winds are gusting to 35 mph today. Dry ground and low humidity are contributing to the increased risk of fire.

We are monitoring those conditions and will keep you updated.