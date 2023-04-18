Watch CBS News
Red Flag Warning issued for fire danger in N.J., Del. Tuesday

By Joe Brandt, Andrew Kozak

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Wind gusts up to 30 mph
NEXT Weather: Wind gusts up to 30 mph 02:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Red Flag Warning for fire danger has been issued through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning covers the following counties in New Jersey:

  • Atlantic
  • Burlington
  • Camden
  • Cape May
  • Cumberland
  • Gloucester
  • Salem
  • Ocean
  • Monmouth

All three counties in Delaware are also under the alert.

  • New Castle
  • Kent
  • Sussex

Winds are gusting to 35 mph today. Dry ground and low humidity are contributing to the increased risk of fire.

We are monitoring those conditions and will keep you updated.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 12:32 PM

