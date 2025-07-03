Watch CBS News
Local News

3 dogs tossed over New Jersey animal shelter fence in "terrible condition"

By
Matt Cavallo
 Read Full Bio
Matt Cavallo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

The Atlantic County Humane Society is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who dumped three dogs over the fence at their location on Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City.

In a Facebook post, ACHS said three shih tzu mix dogs were dropped at the location early Wednesday morning in the pouring rain.

Surveillance video shows a man in a white sedan pull up and take the dogs one by one, and drop them over the fence. They were described to be in "terrible condition."

dogs-thrown-over-fence-at-ac-humane-society-frame-1031.jpg
The Humane Society of Atlantic County

A similar incident took place last year at the Humane Society, where a man had dumped four dogs at the location between April and July. The man was later identified and charged with multiple animal-cruelty-related offenses.

Anyone with information on who the person might be that is involved in this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5779.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.