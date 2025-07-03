3 dogs tossed over New Jersey animal shelter fence in "terrible condition"

The Atlantic County Humane Society is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who dumped three dogs over the fence at their location on Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City.

In a Facebook post, ACHS said three shih tzu mix dogs were dropped at the location early Wednesday morning in the pouring rain.

Surveillance video shows a man in a white sedan pull up and take the dogs one by one, and drop them over the fence. They were described to be in "terrible condition."

The Humane Society of Atlantic County

A similar incident took place last year at the Humane Society, where a man had dumped four dogs at the location between April and July. The man was later identified and charged with multiple animal-cruelty-related offenses.

Anyone with information on who the person might be that is involved in this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5779.