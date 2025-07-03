3 dogs tossed over New Jersey animal shelter fence in "terrible condition"
The Atlantic County Humane Society is asking for the public's help in identifying a person who dumped three dogs over the fence at their location on Absecon Boulevard in Atlantic City.
In a Facebook post, ACHS said three shih tzu mix dogs were dropped at the location early Wednesday morning in the pouring rain.
Surveillance video shows a man in a white sedan pull up and take the dogs one by one, and drop them over the fence. They were described to be in "terrible condition."
A similar incident took place last year at the Humane Society, where a man had dumped four dogs at the location between April and July. The man was later identified and charged with multiple animal-cruelty-related offenses.
Anyone with information on who the person might be that is involved in this incident is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5779.