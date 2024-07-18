Video catches abandoned dog being tossed over fence at Atlantic City shelter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Humane Society of Atlantic County is looking for a person they believe has repeatedly dumped dogs at their shelter.

In a Facebook post from July 17, the HSAC shared surveillance video that shows one instance of a man walking over to the shelter and tossing a dog over the fence.

"This is the 4th dog dumped over our fence by this individual in the middle of the night," the post said. The HSAC said the female dog had "distinct scarring" on her back. A photo of the abandoned animal shared in the comments of the post shows she has two large patches of scarring on her back and near her shoulders.

Dog tossed over fence at Humane Society of Atlantic County Humane Society of Atlantic County

The shelter, which is located on Absecon Boulevard, didn't specify the dog's breed or approximate age. According to their website, the HSAC is currently not taking any pet surrenders.

In their post, the HSAC said the man seen in the video drives a black Cadillac sedan.

Anyone with information about the person or dog involved is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's humane law enforcement officer.