Atlantic City man arrested on animal cruelty charges for dropping dogs over Humane Society's fence after hours

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City police arrested a man allegedly involved in multiple animal cruelty-related incidents from April to July, the department announced Sunday.

Jahlil McNeal, 23, was charged with four counts of cruelty to animals, four counts of failure to provide care to animals, two counts of theft of services and witness tampering, according to a news release from ACPD.

McNeal's arrest comes after the Humane Society of Atlantic County posted a video last month showing a man, now identified as McNeal, picking up a dog and dumping it over the shelter's fence after hours. In the video, you can see the dog dangerously land on its side.

HSAC added in the Facebook post that the dog has distinct scarring on her back.

Dog tossed over the fence at Humane Society of Atlantic County in July. Humane Society of Atlantic County

HSAC also said the man in the video dumped three other dogs over the fence in the middle of the night in April.

ACPD's Humane Law Enforcement Officer Matthew Schmidt conducted the investigation, identifying and connecting McNeal to last month's incident and the one in April that involved three dogs.

Investigators said McNeal was arrested on Friday during a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Baltic Avenue.

Police said McNeal is currently being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information related to these crimes or McNeal is asked to contact ACPD's Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766. People can also text an anonymous tip to tip411 (847411); police ask that any anonymous text tipsters begin their message with: ACPD.