Crowds gather at Philadelphia City Hall ahead of possible legislation on Sixers arena

Demonstrators for and against proposed new 76ers arena gather outside Philadelphia City Hall

Demonstrators for and against proposed new 76ers arena gather outside Philadelphia City Hall

Demonstrators for and against proposed new 76ers arena gather outside Philadelphia City Hall

Crowds formed outside Philadelphia City Hall on Thursday morning ahead of potential legislation on the proposed new arena for the 76ers, 76 Place.

In September, the city unveiled details of an agreement with the Sixers that Mayor Cherelle Parker said would keep the team in Philadelphia until 2061. The arena site, bounded by Market, Filbert, 10th and 11th streets, would replace a now-shuttered Greyhound bus terminal and part of the Fashion District Philadelphia mall.

The mayor said the $1.3 billion project would generate $700 million in tax revenue for the city and the School District of Philadelphia and create more than 1,000 jobs in construction and operations.

In the city, district councilmembers have the final say on projects in their district. This would be in the First District, Councilmember Mark Squilla's district.

Squilla said he was not sure if he would present the legislation Thursday but if he is able to introduce a plan for an arena district, that could be an option.

Outside City Hall, passionate groups expressed why they were for or against the project. The No Arena in the Heart of Our City Coalition says the arena would harm the nearby Chinatown neighborhood and increase congestion to unmanageable levels.

"We will never, ever concede to an arena being built in Chinatown," one man said into a microphone. Others chanted "No arena."

A city impact study into traffic and parking for the arena found that traffic would only be manageable if 40% of fans or fewer drove their vehicles to games and 40% took public transportation.

More than 41% of attendees driving would "have significant impacts on delays and queue lengths at key intersections," the report says.

Protesters against the arena held signs that read "Say no to billionaires, say yes to Philly," "Don't get played," with a basketball graphic, and another that read "Black Philly for Chinatown." The coalition said city leaders have sidelined their concerns

Meanwhile, members of the city's building trades waved signs that read "Jobs, Jobs, Jobs" and "Let's go to work."

"A simple message on their shirt says 'We build Philly,'" a person in favor of the arena said. "Because that's what we do, we build the buildings and maintain them afterward. And that's what we want to do now. We want to build an arena that's going to revitalize this city and... revitalize East Market Street all the way to the [Delaware] river.

Meanwhile, a member of the coalition criticized the potential tax benefits to the Sixers, who have said no taxpayer money will be used for the project. However, if the city subsidizes other arenas during the 30-year agreement, the Sixers could become eligible for tax incentives.

"So many things wrong with this arena," a member of the coalition said. "One, it's a giveaway to billionaires. SEPTA is in crisis, our hospitals are underfunded and our schools, they want to close them. So how are we going to give $400 million to billionaires?"

New Jersey is also trying to lure the Sixers across the Delaware to Camden, offering the team $800 million in tax credits, $500 million in bonds and even a piece of land to build it, just north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the Rutgers University Camden campus.

Demonstrators from the coalition packed the council chambers. The 10 a.m. meeting was held up as the group chanted "no arena" and members in the upper gallery unfurled banners.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson said those for and against the bill would have a chance to have their voices heard. Multiple items concerning Market East have been brought up and will be discussed.