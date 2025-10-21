Joel Embiid off injury report, Paul George out for Philadelphia 76ers' season opener vs. Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid isn't listed on the injury report and is set to play in the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener vs. the Boston Celtics Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Paul George (left knee), Jared McCain (right thumb) and Trendon Watford (left hamstring) were all listed as out for the first game of the regular season.

Embiid returned to game action for the first time in nearly eight months last week in Philadelphia's preseason finale vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. He started and scored 14 points and had seven rebounds and eight assists in 19 minutes.

Embiid and the Sixers had a forgettable 2024-25 season that was riddled with injuries following an offseason with lofty expectations.

Embiid only played in 19 games and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April. He missed the first nine games of the 2024-25 season and never played more than four straight the entire year before being shut down as the Sixers finished with a 24-58 record.

Embiid's return to the lineup Wednesday night vs. the Celtics will be the first time he'll play in a regular-season game since February. It will also be Philadelphia's first chance to see No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe in the regular season.

Edgecombe has looked the part in the preseason. He had 26 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists in the preseason finale vs. the Timberwolves.

For the Celtics, forward Jaylen Brown is listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain, and forward Jayson Tatum is out as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles.