Philadelphia unites to celebrate, honor servicemembers at U.S. Navy & Marine Corps 250 Parade

Under gray skies, Philadelphia gleamed red, white and blue Monday as crowds gathered along JFK Boulevard for a parade celebrating 250 years of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Spectators braved the drizzle to mark the milestone anniversary, enjoying spirited musical performances and festive floats.

"We have a lot of friends that have served in the Marines and in other branches," said Michelle Demoras, who came from Delaware County to watch the parade. "In spite of the rain, we just wanted to get out and show our love for all of our troops and all of the people that are enthusiastic for them, as well."

The celebration featured military units, drill teams, marching bands and community groups. Organizers said about 5,000 people participated in the parade.

Among them was Tatyana Mapp of the West Powelton Drill Team, marching for a close friend who recently joined the military.

"So it's kind of like I got her with me, in a sense," Mapp said. "I'm doing this for her. And I really miss her a lot, so like it makes me feel good."

Miguel Carlos, an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy, said the event served as a reminder of the sacrifices sailors make when they leave home.

"Majority of the times, we are gone a lot," Carlos said. "Depending on the task that the ship requires, but whenever we get the chance to be at home, we try to take the time and enjoy it."

For Hans Sugianto, who moved to Philadelphia two weeks ago from California, the parade was an opportunity to teach his children about service and gratitude.

"To experience the Navy so they can more appreciate all what they have done [for] the country," he said.

Others came simply for the music — and left with a new appreciation for the history behind it.

"The period uniforms are cool," said Robbin Smith, who came to cheer on the Temple University Diamond Marching Band, an organization with which he used to play percussion. "Of course I love the music, I'm a musician."

Beneath the beat of the drums, the true heartbeat of the parade was gratitude for the generations of service members who continue to keep the country marching forward.

"Our freedom depends on them. They're the ones that gave us our freedom," said April Leck, who participated in the parade with a group called Off-Road Anthem. "And all we can do is thank them."

USS Cooperstown helps mark 250 years of the U.S. Navy in Philadelphia

As the U.S. Navy marks a major milestone this week – 250 years of service – one of the ships at the center of the celebration is docked along the Delaware River.

The USS Cooperstown, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, is one of four Navy vessels moored at the Philadelphia Navy Yard for the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th anniversary celebration.

Commissioned in 2023, the Cooperstown is designed for speed, flexibility and coastal operations. The ship is named in honor of baseball Hall of Famers who also served in wartime, a tribute to both athletic and military service.

While the ship itself is an impressive sight, Navy leadership said the real power comes from the people behind it.

"It all started here in Philadelphia, you know, in 1776 with six small frigates, and it's been a tremendous journey since. We turned into the world's greatest Navy," said Admiral Daryl Caudle, the 34th Chief of Naval Operations.

"The Cooperstown is a bunch of steel, a bunch of weapon systems and ordinance and propulsion, but none of that works without the sailor sitting behind every helm, behind every machine that gets turned on, behind every missile that's launched, there's a sailor," Caudle explained. "And the sailor has been properly trained. They're motivated and just again, very courageous."

As the Navy honors its historic roots in Philadelphia, sailors aboard the Cooperstown are welcoming visitors for tours throughout the week. Many of them started their day before sunrise, preparing the ship to greet the public.

This celebration not only honors the ships and technology that define the modern Navy but also the men and women who bring those vessels to life — carrying forward a tradition that began right here in Philadelphia in 1776.

Public ship tours are available at the Navy Yard throughout the week as the Parade of Ships and anniversary celebrations continue.