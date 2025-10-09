Philadelphia-area natives return to city for Homecoming 250 to celebrate Navy, Marine Corps legacy

The USS Arlington is moored at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia for the Homecoming 250 celebrations marking the 250th birthday of the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

For many servicemembers participating in the festivities, this week has marked a personal homecoming as well.

From manning the rails during the Parade of Ships to readying the vessel for the continued celebrations, the crew on board the USS Arlington is ready for what's to come.

"It's nice to come back to Philly because of the roots that my family has had here," Robert Hankinson, an active member of the Navy from Bucks County, said.

"This is the first time I'm here for Fleet Week in my hometown. I've been away from Philly for so long, so I've been in the Navy about 17 years," Diamond Clyburn, an active member of the Navy.

No matter the time away from home, these sailors agree that nothing beats being able to see family and friends.

"Even so much as the weather, I missed it so much. I'm bouncing from place to place, but being back in the tri-state area, my home area — it really is just a great moment," said Charlie Battifarano, who is originally from Sparta, New Jersey.

That's a feeling shared by Private First Class Eduardo Velez, who is from Fairhill

"The moment I told her, I said that, Mom, 'I'm pretty sure that I'm gonna be on media day.' She's like, I'm opening up the news. She got all excited and happy," Velez said.

Both the Navy and the Marine Corps were founded in Philadelphia in 1775. Homecoming 250 marks the unofficial start to Philadelphia's celebrations for the country's 250th anniversary in 2026.

Public tours will start on the USS Arlington on Saturday.

Tours of the Cooperstown, Billings and Lassen begin Friday. See the full schedule of events.