Community College of Philadelphia empowers young voters during National Voter Registration Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizers at the Community College of Philadelphia wanted to equip and empower young voters on Tuesday during the country's largest single-day voter registration initiative.

"Voting is our civic duty," Olivia Edwards, community engagement specialist for CCP, said. "It's also a right that has been fought for and it is our right as citizens of the U.S. so we want everyone to be empowered and equipped with reliable information so they can educate themselves."

The annual kickoff event encouraged students and the college community to vote in the upcoming November election.

"I feel like everyone's voice should be heard because if nobody's voice is heard, nobody would know what matters and my voice matters because I'm part of the world like everyone else," said CCP student Janah Jones.

Several organizations were on hand.

"It's important to make your voice heard because we have past generations that have fought for us, and I think it's important that future generations don't ever have to go through the struggles there are right now," CCP student Cody Williams said.

"I feel like with events like this at my school, it shows that other people are willing to be out here to help others and to show that we are the future," CCP student Leah Medley said.

Staff offered education and resources on the importance of participating in elections.

"When people vote, elected leaders tend to prioritize those people," Angelique Hinton, executive director of PA Youth Vote, said. "We want to make sure young people are contributing to the conversation when policies are being set."

Hinton says education is just as important as registration so voters can make an informed decision.

"The reality is many of our kids are not getting educated about how government works, and so that's why they are not participating," Hinton said.

While today is the push for registration, it is important to note the last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 21. New Jersey is Oct. 15 and Delaware is Oct. 12.