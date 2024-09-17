Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president helping energize young Pennsylvania voters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With seven weeks to go until the November election, the City of Philadelphia is capitalizing on National Voter Registration Date to get more Gen Z and millennial-aged voters ready to head to the polls.

But when it comes to getting younger voters civically engaged, there's nothing quite like the celebrity endorsement – especially when that celebrity is Berks County native Taylor Swift.

When Swift speaks, or posts on Instagram, her more than 284 million followers take notice. Following the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the music icon formally endorsed the vice president with a post on social media.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she wrote. "I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."

Among Swift's fans is Parker Sheehan, the president of West Chester University's "The Swift Society" club.

The club is made up of over 200 Swifties. Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, club members met inside the student union to discuss all things Taylor Swift – including getting registered to vote.

"People who may be on the fence wondering or not if their vote really matters," Sheehan said.

Daria Benson, the Secretary of West Chester Democrats and a fellow Swiftie, says voter registration on campus is up since Swift's post.

"Millennials and Gen Z are out-pacing number-wise boomers. As new generations are able to vote and older generations pass on, you will see a change in the culture and a shift in political ideas," Benson said.

Members of the The Swift Society say they're focused on doing exactly what their idol suggests in her post: research.

"Do your own research," said student Timothy Corben. "I didn't read that post thinking she's telling me one thing or the other," he said.

Philadelphia opening more election offices to get more people registered to vote

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, the city is targeting young voters and seniors by opening up 10 new satellite election offices.

"We want young people we want enthusiasm about elections. We want to take care of our seniors they are veterans and tax-paying citizens," City Commissioner Omar Sabir said.

These offices will be equipped to help people register to vote, update their voter registration and assist with mail-in ballots.

The satellite election offices will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.