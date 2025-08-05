National Night Out puts family fun on full display in parts of Philadelphia, South Jersey

Police around Philadelphia area share food, fun and connection with community on National Night Out

Police around Philadelphia area share food, fun and connection with community on National Night Out

All across the country, police departments participated in National Night Out on Tuesday.

Family fun was on full display in Falls Township, Bucks County, for National Night Out festivities inside Falls Township Community Park. Chief of Police Nelson Whitney said he looks forward to this event every year.

"This is a chance for us to connect with them on a day where it's not an emergency, it's not a call for service," Whitney said.

It was also all about community in South Philly, where National Night Out festivities included music, local resources and lots of free coffee.

Meanwhile, the largest National Night Out celebration in South Jersey took over Washington Lake Park, complete with a Ferris wheel, hot air balloon rides, bouncy houses and a K-9 demonstration, all free for residents.

"This is our Super Bowl of community policing, so this is our biggest event of the year," said Patrick Gurcsik, police chief for Washington Township.

National Night Out happens every August on the first Tuesday of the month. The goal is to help build stronger relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve.

"A huge portion of our mission is keep our residents safe, communicate with the residents, connect with the residents. We call it community care taking," Gurcsik said.

Residents said the efforts matter.

"Just the fact that they come out here and they're so friendly and they do this for all the kids and everyone, it's just a really nice night," said Kathy Amundsen.

"Whatever brings community back together is always great," said Katie Kline from Deptford.

"The best part is honestly just the community coming out," said Shai McLeod from Washington Township.