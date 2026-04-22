Philadelphia police identify suspect in July 4, 2024, mass shooting as Naseem Sills

Philadelphia police have identified a 19-year-old who they say was involved in a mass shooting that killed one person and hurt eight others on Independence Day nearly two years ago.

Naseem Sills is now wanted on homicide charges connected to the July 4, 2024, mass shooting on the 1900 block of Salford Street. The shooting killed 19-year-old Maurice White and wounded a group of young women and men ranging in age from 15 to 24 years old.

Police said there was a group of people, including White, gathered at the corner of Chester and Kingsessing avenues when an SUV drove by and someone in the passenger seat fired multiple gunshots at the group.

City leaders said the violence was connected to a roving pop-up party that had been broken up by police a few times before members were able to "reconvene" at Chester and Kingsessing.

Naseem Sills, 19. is being sought for the July 4, 2024 mass shooting at Chester Avenue and Kingsessing Avenue. Philadelphia Police

Relatives said White was killed two weeks before he was set to graduate from Bartram High School.

There were 20 shell casings found at the scene, including 17 9mm casings.

Anyone with information on Sills' whereabouts should contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3384 or submit a tip online.

A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.