Philadelphia mass shooting kills 1 person, injures 8 on 4th of July

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person was killed and eight others were hurt after a shooting late on July 4, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police said an officer found a victim with gunshot wounds lying in the middle of the street and then other officers were called to the scene. Police found a total of nine victims, five of whom are adults and four who are teenagers.

"Our officers were in the area doing a routine patrol and observed someone laying on the ground," Philadelphia Police Inspector Kpana Massaquoi said.

Philadelphia police stationed at the corner of 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue on July 4 after a shooting killed one person and wounded eight. CBS News Philadelphia

The victim who was killed was an adult. Police said the teenage victims are between 16 and 17 years old.

Some victims were found at the scene, while others showed up at nearby hospitals.

Medics transported five victims to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and another was taken by private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania's Cedar Avenue location. Two teens were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and another person arrived at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Delaware County.

Massaquoi said he believed the surviving victims were in stable condition.

Police didn't mention a motive or suspects for the shooting but said large crowds were being broken up throughout the night.

"It is very alarming, and especially when we have officers in the area to try to prevent anything like this from happening, and it still happened," Massaquoi said.

The mass shooting happened about one year after 5 people were killed less than a mile away, in the area of 54th Street and Chester Avenue. That was one of the deadliest mass shootings in Philadelphia history.

Kingsessing had just honored the victims of that shooting with a vigil on July 3.