Suspect wanted in July 4, 2024, mass shooting in Philadelphia turns himself in to police

A 19-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a mass shooting that killed one person and injured eight others on the Fourth of July in Philadelphia nearly two years ago turned himself in to police Friday.

The Philadelphia Police Department said Naseem Sills was taken into custody after he turned himself in to 9th district headquarters Friday.

Sills is expected to be charged in connection with 19-year-old Maurice White's murder, according to police. Police said specific charges are forthcoming.

Police identified Sills as a suspect in the July 4, 2024, mass shooting in the 1900 block of Salford Street.

White was killed, and a group of young women and men ranging in age from 15 to 24 years old were wounded in the shooting.

A group of people, including White, gathered at the corner of Chester and Kingsessing avenues when an SUV drove by and someone in the passenger seat fired into the group.

White was killed two weeks before he was set to graduate from Bartram High School, his relatives said.