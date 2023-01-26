N.J. man charged after alleged bomb threat in Florida

Flight from Florida to PHL finally taking off after bomb threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A South Jersey man has been charged after an alleged bomb threat at an airport in Florida Tuesday, court records show.

John Magee, 66, is charged with making a false threat, according to an affidavit of probable cause in a Palm Beach County court.

Investigators say Magee, of Carneys Point, N.J. was aboard a Frontier Airlines flight that was supposed to leave Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday evening. The flight was bound for Philadelphia International Airport.

While seated on the plane, Magee told passengers he had a bomb in his bag, witnesses told a Palm Beach County sheriff's officer.

Magee was escorted off the plane, which was then evacuated along with parts of the airport concourse. Authorities then investigated but did not find a threat.

The investigation delayed the flight for several hours before it finally took off Wednesday morning and landed safely in Philadelphia.