Musikfest temporarily suspends festival after inclement weather impacts Old Dominion concert

USPS hiring for 400 open jobs, Kamala Harris campaigning in Philadelphia Tuesday, more news

USPS hiring for 400 open jobs, Kamala Harris campaigning in Philadelphia Tuesday, more news

USPS hiring for 400 open jobs, Kamala Harris campaigning in Philadelphia Tuesday, more news

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Musikfest 2024 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was temporarily suspended Tuesday evening because of inclement weather, according to officials.

In an announcement on X, officials said, "The Old Dominion concert has concluded for the evening and will not resume. Everyone should head to safety as we temporarily suspend the rest of the festival."

When the festival will reopen is unknown at this time, but officials said, "The ArtsQuest Center remains open and all events scheduled there will continue."

The notice said concertgoers should check the Musikfest app, Musikfest.org and the festival's social media pages for updates.

A thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Pennsylvania and South Jersey until 11 p.m.

Musikfest 2024 runs from Aug. 2 through Aug. 11.