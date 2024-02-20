Musikfest 2024 lineup: Shinedown named 4th headlining band

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) - Shinedown will have a "Second Chance" to play at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

ArtsQuest on Tuesday announced the rock band as the fourth headlining act for the August music festival in the Lehigh Valley.

Shinedown will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The hard rockers from Jacksonville, Florida, will join Old Dominion, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Ludacris as the festival's headliners.

"Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock 'n' roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics and melodic sensibility, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out arena tours and festival headlining sets propelled by the undeniable power of frontman Brent Smith's voice," a news release reads.

The multi-platinum band at Musikfest in 2021. Shinedown most recently their seventh studio released, "Planet Zero," in 2022. They're known for songs like "Sound of Madness," "Miracle" and a cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $55 to $143, and Steel Terrace tickets, which include dinner, drinks and dessert, run for $259, according to a news release.

Shinedown is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Musikfest 2024 runs from Aug. 2-11.