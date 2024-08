USPS hiring for 400 open jobs, Kamala Harris campaigning in Philadelphia Tuesday, more news The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair to fill more than 400 positions in Pennsylvania and Delaware, Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a campaign rally in Philadelphia Tuesday with her running mate, and two weather systems packed with heavy rain are heading toward the Philadelphia region. These stories and more in your Digital Brief for Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.