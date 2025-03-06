Mural Arts unveils two paintings created by artists from Philadelphia and Ukraine

Mural Arts Philadelphia on Thursday unveiled two new works of art, "Petrykivka Garden" and "Cities of the War," created through a collaboration with the European Institute of Public Health Policy in Ukraine.

The murals were developed in partnership with the Mural Arts Institute, the Health Federation of Philadelphia and the Porch Light department's Color Me Back program, and reflect the power of art in healing and storytelling during times of conflict.

The exchange took place over 2023 and 2024, featuring two visits to Philadelphia, online co-learning sessions and collaborative painting engagements. These experiences sparked a profound dialogue about the importance of art in creating spaces of belonging, healing and reflection.

One of the highlights of this collaboration is the introduction of the Petrykivka style of painting, a unique and colorful tradition from Ukraine. Mat Tomezsko, muralist and program manager of Color Me Back, explains how this style became a symbol of the connection between the artists and the people of Philadelphia.

"Petrykivka Garden" CBS News Philadelphia

"These two murals reflect the diverse emotional landscape of the moment," Tomezsko said.

"Cities of the War" is a somber memorial for the ongoing conflict, while "Petrykivka Garden" celebrates creativity, Tomezsko said.

"Cities of the War" CBS News Philadelphia

The murals are not just artistic expressions but also serve as bridges between the artists and the communities they visited. Tomezsko points out that the murals provide a way for Ukrainian artists to connect with Philadelphians, many of whom are experiencing their own struggles and traumas. The act of creating these murals together was an opportunity to share stories and foster understanding.

"This project is about reflection and connection. Art becomes a tool to bring people together to share personal stories and experiences, even across oceans," said Joseph Iacona, director of the Mural Arts Institute.

"This immediate moment is so heavy and on our minds, and yet there is a timelessness to humanity, making new things, finding a new way to move forward, and look to the future as well," Tomezsko said.

The murals will be on display at Drexel University's Pearlstein Gallery through May 17.