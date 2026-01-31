Mummers string band competition wraps up at Lincoln Financial Field after weather delay New Year's Day

After weeks of waiting and a weather delay, the Mummers String Band competition finally took the field Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, giving performers and families a long-anticipated moment to celebrate a time-honored tradition.

The judged portion of the competition was postponed on New Year's Day due to dangerous winds that damaged props and raised safety concerns. Saturday's rescheduled event came with its own challenges, as frigid temperatures prompted a band to withdraw. Still, 12 string bands ultimately performed before hundreds of fans in the stands.

"They've worked all year — they ended up getting an extra month, which is great," Brittany D'Amore, whose husband performs with the South Philadelphia String Band, said. "They're all really excited. They've been waiting for this more than they needed to."

The move to Lincoln Financial Field marked a departure from the traditional New Year's Day performances in Center City, but many families said the stadium setting made the delay worthwhile.

Sara Yurick said her kids are too young to attend the parade, so the Linc was a better setting to cheer on her husband.

"We're excited this will be their first time ever watching him perform," she said.

Among the standout performances was last year's champion, the Quaker City String Band, which returned with its theme, "Joker's Funhouse." Bass violinist Joe Harris said the group prepares all year.

"We usually start in February for the next year — planning the thing, thinking about what we are going to do, rehearsing, arranging costumes, props — so it's pretty much year-round," Harris said.

Despite the delay, Harris said the extra time ultimately helped.

"We lost a little bit [of momentum], but we certainly gained it back in the past couple of weeks, and we were really excited about today," he said.

For others, the day carried even deeper meaning. Matt Kelly Sr., said performing alongside his 12-year-old son, Matt Kelly Jr., was a milestone years in the making.

"I've been waiting for this since he was born," Kelly said. "I'm crazy excited — and the next thing I'll be excited for after this is when his little brother gets to come with us."

The Quaker City String Band alone featured 67 costumed members, supported by roughly 125 people helping move elaborate props and set pieces, according to Kelly Sr.

South Philadelphia String Band captain Denny Palandro said the delay was disappointing, but necessary.

"The unexciting part was that the show was delayed from New Year's, which was unfortunate," Palandro said. "But I think our association did a great job putting this show together."