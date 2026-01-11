Philadelphia Mummers String Band competition planned for Lincoln Financial Field after high winds during parade

The Mummers String Band competition is coming to Lincoln Financial Field.

The 2026 String Band Spectacular will start at 2 p.m. in the Eagles stadium on Jan. 31, the Philadelphia String Band Association announced on Facebook Sunday.

The judged portion of Mummers Parade had to be postponed this year because of strong winds on New Year's Day, and the string bands strutted without props for safety reasons. At least one person was hurt during the parade, when wind gusts reached 30 mph, but is expected to be OK, the association's president previously told CBS News Philadelphia. Officials said on Jan. 1 that multiple people sustained minor injuries as well.

Tickets on Ticketmaster are $12.50 for lower-level general admission and $24.30 for general admission to the club level.