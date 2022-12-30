Mummers Parade 2023: Parking restrictions and road closures
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The nation's longest-running folk parade is right around the corner. The Mummers Parade will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday.
For some, it's a tradition that's passed on from generation to generation in Philadelphia.
But, there will also be road closures and parking restrictions.
Here's what you need to know:
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022
Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022
15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup. Closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 and will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1:
Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)
John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)
15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. on Jan. 2.
Market Street will be closed to car traffic from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
The following streets will be closed to car traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the conclusion of the parade:
15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street
Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street
Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street
19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
1500 block of Ranstead Street
1300 block of Carpenter Street
1000 block of South 13th Street
Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)
Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street
Broad Street will be closed to car traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.
Car traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.
Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2023
Temporary "No Parking" zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1—both sides of street unless otherwise noted:
Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street
Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square
South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street
Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
Logan Circle (north side)
North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard
16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street
18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street
19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street
19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street
1500 block of Ranstead Street
1300 block of Carpenter Street
1000 block of South 13th Street
Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)
Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street
Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street
Public Transportation
Due to the street closures, attendees are encouraged to use SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area. Bus detours and other information can be found on SEPTA's website.
