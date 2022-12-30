Mummers Parade 2023: Parking restrictions and road closures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The nation's longest-running folk parade is right around the corner. The Mummers Parade will take place in Philadelphia on Sunday.

For some, it's a tradition that's passed on from generation to generation in Philadelphia.

But, there will also be road closures and parking restrictions.

Here's what you need to know:

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup. Closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 and will remain in effect through 7 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Market Street will be closed to car traffic from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

The following streets will be closed to car traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Broad Street will be closed to car traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 1—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Car traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2023

Temporary "No Parking" zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1—both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Public Transportation

Due to the street closures, attendees are encouraged to use SEPTA's Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines to access the parade area. Bus detours and other information can be found on SEPTA's website.