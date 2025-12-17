3 minors hospitalized after falling into frozen lake in Mount Holly, New Jersey, police say

Three minors were hospitalized Wednesday after falling into a frozen lake in Mount Holly, New Jersey, police said.

According to police, the three minors were walking on Woolman Lake when the ice collapsed, which led to them falling into the lake.

Police said a boy was able get out of the lake on his own, but two girls were partially submerged in chest-deep icy waters.

First responders rescued the two girls from the lake by throwing them a rope to get them safely out of the water, according to police.

The three minors were treated at the scene and taken to Virtua Hospital as a precaution due to cold water exposure, police said. They're expected to be OK.

The Mount Holly Police Department said in a Facebook post that it's grateful for the quick actions of first responders and everyone else at the scene who helped the minors get to safety.

"This incident serves as an important reminder to our community: no ice in our area should ever be considered safe, regardless of recent cold temperatures or appearances," the Mount Holly Police Department said. "Ice thickness can vary significantly and unpredictably, even within the same body of water."