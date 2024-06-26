Mothers In Charge expands mission to support siblings of gun violence victims in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mothers In Charge, a nonprofit supporting families who lost loved ones to gun violence in Philadelphia for more than two decades, is expanding its mission to make sure siblings are also supported.

Sixteen-year-old Dionia Zayas, her 13-year-old brother Romeo and 16-year-old Johnae White are Philadelphia teenagers who share the unimaginable loss of losing a loved one to gun violence.

"I lost my brother, Corey," Dionia said.

Corey was killed in November 2022 in Kensington.

"We weren't really raised with our brother and we really got in contact with him in 2020," Dionia said. "So it was kind of hard because we didn't really get much time with him. It's like we finally got to talk to him and get to know him and he was killed shortly after."

For Dionia and Romeo, their older brother was snatched away too soon by gun violence.

For Johnae, it was a father she never knew.

"It was right before I was born," Johnae said. "I don't have a father figure with me. I would have him, but gun violence."

Mothers In Charge has long been a nonprofit support group for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Coming up on its 21st anniversary, the nonprofit is expanding its reach, creating a support group for young siblings navigating grief.

"Mothers In Charge has long recognized that siblings of murdered brothers and sisters are often considered forgotten mourners," Michelle Kerr-Spry said. "The community and family wrap their arms around the parents, but there are brothers and sisters and other family members that are often not as well supported as they could be."

To break that cycle, Mothers In Charge is planning weekly meetings, including using art therapy, journaling and listening sessions.

"We're looking at young teens, 12,13, to early adulthood and we will divide the groups as necessary," Kerr-Spry said. "There's a different language that's used with young people as we know. I don't know that language. So, we will have a facilitator that is able to speak with them and communicate with them at their level."

For Dionia, Romeo and Johnae, it will be a much-needed support group of their peers.

"It kind of like takes a weight off your chest," Dionia said. "It's kind of like, you get to talk more about it. You could talk about your brother all you want, and you could talk about who you've lost. But actually, getting to talk on a more deeper and emotional level. It makes you feel a lot better."

"You're not alone and there are a lot of people around you," Johnae said.

"Being in the city of Philadelphia, a lot of people have lost a lot of family members and in various ages, even down to children being killed up to grandparents," Dionia said. "And it's sad."

Mothers In Charge is hosting a 21st-anniversary gala this Friday at the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue. If you are interested in supporting, you can purchase a ticket for $100.