Mothers In Charge, on 20th anniversary, needed now more than ever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Over the past 20 years, Mothers in Charge has supported families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. Now, the Philadelphia organization is expanding around the country continuing to grow and make a difference.

After settling into their office on Spring Garden Street, Mothers in Charge have increased their staff and outreach. It's a mission that started out in the mind of a grief-stricken mother Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight two decades ago.

"2003 was an amazing year," Johnson-Speight said. "It was actually two years after my son's death. Khaaliq was murdered in 2001. So for, I guess, the first couple of years after his death, I didn't think I was going to survive. I realized that I had to come up from that dark place where I was and live on a purpose."

"Dr. Dorothy," as she's affectionately known, found her purpose after gathering what she thought would be just a few women who had lost loved ones to gun violence at a Philadelphia church to offer comfort. It was the start of her purpose and a movement.

"That Saturday morning, in that multipurpose room, it was packed with families who had lost loved ones to violence," Johnson-Speight said. "So what I thought was going to be a small meeting with just a few of us ended up being a major event. I knew then that this was something that I needed to do."

Johnson-Speight never looked back, moving forward with Mothers in Charge. The organization offers weekly meetings with mothers, daughters, aunts and families who need support.

"We called it complicated grief," Johnson-Speight said, "because it's different than any other grief. So, therefore, you've got to find ways to begin to heal. And one of the ways that we do that is through our grief support programs, bringing mothers together to talk about the feelings."

Over the years, the group has gone into schools, churches and community gatherings to bring grief support systems.

Twenty years later, the need has never been greater as the city deals with historic levels of gun violence and homicides.

"Because you've been here 20 years as well, you've known that it's gotten worse," Johnson-Speight said. "And the last two, three years, I've never seen it like this before. This is the worst that I've seen it in 20 years."

Mothers in Charge has expanded over the years, crossing the country to start chapters in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Kansas City.

While the hope is that one day they no longer need to exist, that day is not here just yet.

"It's our 20th anniversary and while we wish we didn't have to exist," Johnson-Speight said. "We've made major contributions to this issue over 20 years. We've helped thousands of families who have come through our doors who have lost loved ones or want to make a difference as well."

Mothers in Charge will hold its 20th-anniversary gala Wednesday night at Lincoln Financial Field.