Watch CBS News
Local News

How Mothers in Charge supports parents and children affected by gun violence

By Natasha Brown

/ CBS Philadelphia

Joy of Sharing: How Mothers in Charge supports moms and kids
Joy of Sharing: How Mothers in Charge supports moms and kids 01:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Several times a week, at the offices of Mothers in Charge, founder Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight welcomes family members to talk. Propped on shelves around the room are photos of people taken too soon. Many of them left behind children.

"I always say, it's definitely a family affair," Johnson-Speight said. "A lot of times, mothers get a lot of the attention. And sometimes the children are, we call them forgotten mourners."

Tonya McGlond's son Antoine, 35, was shot to death last summer. He left behind three children. 

"So what we normally do around this time is that everybody comes to my house," McGlond said. "I do all the cooking. We just sit around and talk about, 'Oh if Antoine was here, he would love that baked macaroni and cheese.'"

The gifts collected by CBS Philadelphia's Joy of Sharing campaign have brought joy to families hurting at the holidays, Johnson-Speight said. The campaign collects toys for the Mothers In Charge, which supports families affected by gun violence, and the Salvation Army.

LEARN MORE: CBS Philadelphia's annual Joy of Sharing Toy Drive campaign 

"So I'm just so grateful and looking forward to having a wonderful time providing some smiles for children who oftentimes may be very sad as a result of what had happened," she said.

There's still time to donate to the campaign. 

RELATED: How one Philadelphia family continues to keep loved one's memory alive during holiday season

Natasha Brown

Natasha Brown is the co-anchor of CBS News Philadelphia at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prior to August 2018, the Emmy-Award winner was the weekend evening anchor of CBS News Philadelphia on CBS and Philly57.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 7:20 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.