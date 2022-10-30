Monument Man talks about sculpting some of Philly's great

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans are living in a moment, right now, that is larger than life - you could call it monumental. CBS3 visited a world-renowned local artist in Montgomery County whose creations mark monumental moments in history.

"One of the wonderful things about this job, it's very tedious work and its hard work, especially if it's large," sculptor Zenos Frudakis said. "But I get to meet people like Mike Schmidt who are great at what they do."

Frudakis is known as the Monument Man.

And for the last 50 years, in his 250-year-old barn, with 100-year-old clay, he's sculpted heads.

Heroes and the Hall of Famers you've seen standing at Citizens Bank Park came from Frudakis' hands, like his bronze Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton, Richie Ashburn and his black and white Robin Roberts.

Frudakis can go inning after inning with stories about sculpting these Philadelphia greats.

"Robin Roberts posed downstairs as well as Mike Schmidt. And Robin Roberts was 80 years old and he got down in a pitcher's pose and I asked him about the home run Joe Dimaggio hit off him because I sculpted Joe Dimaggio as well," Frudakis says.

Frudrakis already imagines the sculpture for this Phillies after the World Series ends - but let's not get ahead of ourselves.