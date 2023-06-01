Slain Temple officer Chris Fitzgerald's family sues suspect, parents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of slain Temple police officer Chris Fitzgerald has filed a civil action lawsuit against the accused killer and his parents. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

The lawsuit names suspect Miles Pfeffer as a defendant for wrongful death and assault and battery. Pfeffer's mother Jill Petruska, her boyfriend George Shaw and his father Mark Pfeffer are listed as defendants for wrongful death and negligence.

Fitzgerald was shot and killed on Feb. 18 after attempting to stop three people in a robbery near Temple University, police said.

Miles Pfeffer is accused of fatally shooting Fitzgerald after a fight broke out between him and the police officer.

Pfeffer was arrested about 12 hours after the alleged murder at his home in Bucks County.

Pfeffer has been charged with murder and related offenses.