Pennsylvania Treasurer mailing 40,000 "Money Match" letters to residents this week

Over 40,000 Pennsylvania residents will find out this week if they are owed unclaimed money or property through the "Money Match" program, and will likely start receiving checks in June, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Wednesday.

The Money Match program allows the state treasury to automatically return property valued up to $500 to the rightful single owner after steps are taken to verify their identity.

"If you receive a Money Match letter, read it and keep it," Garrity said in a news release. "About 45 days later, your unclaimed property will arrive in the form of a check from the Pennsylvania Treasury Department, so make sure you cash the check!"

Forty-five days from May 8 would be June 22, 2025.

This is the second batch of checks sent out through the program. In the first, about 8,000 checks totaling nearly $2 million went to residents.

Prior to last year, residents had to seek out unclaimed property for themselves. But then the Pennsylvania Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 24, which allows for the automatic return of some unclaimed funds.

"I saw some other states were doing it and I'm like, well, why aren't we doing this?" Garrity told CBS News Philadelphia's Jim Donovan in March.

On Thursday, Garrity and fellow Republican state representatives and senators will gather to return $13,000 in unclaimed property to the Bucks County Sheriff's Office.

What is unclaimed property and how can I find it in Pennsylvania?

Unclaimed property could be money from dormant bank accounts or uncashed checks, forgotten stocks and insurance policies, or even physical property like the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.

There is more than $5 billion in unclaimed property being held by the Treasury, with the average claim valued at more than $1,000.

Money Match will automatically send out money and property valued at $500 or less and with a single owner. But if the property has multiple owners or is valued higher, you will still need to file a claim.

To see if you're owed unclaimed property in Pennsylvania, visit the Pennsylvania Treasury's website.

