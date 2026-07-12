Beautiful Monday for Home Run Derby in Philadelphia before heat wave begins. Here's the weather forecast.

Grab the sunglasses on Monday, as it'll be a beautiful day in the Philadelphia area with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the mid- and upper-80s. Perfect for outdoor activities and storm cleanup.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big change

Heat wave No. 5 arrives Tuesday, just in time for the All-Star Game in South Philly.

A dome of dangerous heat is building across the western U.S. with highs in Montana near 110 degrees Sunday! That heat shifts east by Tuesday.

Expect 90s Tuesday through Friday with highs topping out around 100 on Wednesday. Humidity will also increase, and at times, the feels-like temperature will exceed 100 degrees.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for Wednesday's heat.

Due to the heat and humidity isolated pop-up storms are possible each day.

By late Friday and Saturday, a powerful cold front arrives that will trigger strong to severe storms. A level 2 of 5 severe storm risk has been highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for areas south of the city.

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Friday due to the potential for severe storms.

Following the front, a cooler and more comfortable air mass arrives by next Sunday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 88, low 67.

Tuesday: Heat wave begins. High 94, low 69.

Wednesday: NEXT Weather Alert for excessive heat. High 100, low 77.

Thursday: Hot and humid. High 95, low 77.

Friday: NEXT Weather Alert for evening storms. High 92, low 75.

Saturday: Chance of storms. High 92, low 74.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 89, low 74.

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