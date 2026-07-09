A guide to MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia

Philadelphia's big summer keeps getting bigger.

The MLB All-Star Game is next week, but the days leading up to the game are packed with events. From player meet-and-greets to the beloved Home Run Derby, here's your guide to all of MLB's All-Star Week's festivities in Philly.

HBCU Swingman Classic — July 10

It's the fourth edition of the Swingman Classic, which sees 50 Division I players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities showcase their talents on a national stage.

The players are selected by a committee, which includes Swingman Classic founder and MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr., professional scouts and representatives from the MLB and MLBPA.

Philadelphia Phillies Wall-of-Famer Jimmy Rollins will manage one of the teams, bringing him back to the city where he spent 15 of his 17 years in the majors.

The game is set to start at 7 p.m., with pregame festivities and events that celebrate HBCU culture.

Capital One All-Star Village — July 11 to July 14

The Pennsylvania Convention Center is turning into a sprawling fan festival from Saturday to Tuesday.

Fans will have the chance to meet baseball legends, play hands-on games and win prizes at Capital One All-Star Village.

Each day has a unique schedule of events and activities to explore. Attendees will need to purchase a ticket to enter All-Star Village.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 14. Jasen Vinlove / Miami Marlins / Getty Images

2026 MLB draft — July 11

As if the Pennsylvania Convention Center couldn't get busier, the 2026 MLB draft begins Saturday at 1 p.m. It will take place at the Convention Center's Grand Hall, which is located next to Capital One All-Star Village.

The first four rounds take place on Saturday, with Rounds 5 to 20 happening Sunday.

Attendance for the draft is free and open to the public.

All-Star Sunday — July 12

In addition to the draft and All-Star Village, two big events are happening Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. The All-Star Futures Game gives the next generation of MLB stars the chance to shine on the biggest stage at noon.

Following the Futures game, Phillies legends, Athletes Unlimited Softball League stars and Philly celebrities like Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith will play in MLBx: All-Star 3-on-3.

As the name suggests, MLBx is a 3-on-3 knockout baseball competition that highlights power hitting, athletic defense and fast-paced scoring.

Tickets for All-Star Sunday include both games.

Home Run Derby — July 13

It's one of the most anticipated events of All-Star Week — and for good reason. The league's best sluggers will compete to see who can hit the most home runs in a new format this year.

Participants will not race against the clock to hit the most home runs, but instead have a select number of swings (20 in Round 1, 15 in Round 2 and the final round).

So far, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice, Kansas City Royals' Jac Caglianone and Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras have committed to the derby. Phillies star Bryce Harper said he would consider playing in the derby if he could find someone to throw to him — he won the derby in 2018 as a member of the Washington Nationals.

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hoists the Home Run Derby champion belt and trophy after winning the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Truist Park on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has also not ruled out participating, saying he would as long as he's healthy, but issues with his back, which have forced him to miss a handful of games this season, may prevent him from competing.

The Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. and air on Netflix.

MLB All-Star Game and Red Carpet Show — July 14

Finally, All-Star Week closes out with the titular game at Citizens Bank Park.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., but for fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite players before the game starts, MLB is hosting a free red carpet show on Independence Mall at 2 p.m., though a ticket is required for entry.

Six Phillies — Cristopher Sánchez, Schwarber, Harper, Brandon Marsh, Jhoan Duran and Jesús Luzardo — were named to the All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game will be nationally televised on Fox, with the red carpet show being aired on MLB Network.