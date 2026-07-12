Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signs disaster emergency after severe storms damaged property across city

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency after severe storms damaged property, knocked down trees and more across the city Saturday.

At least four separate microbursts caused the damage across Philadelphia on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of West Philly, Southwest Philadelphia and South Philly were hit hard by the storms.

Parker said in an X post Sunday that the city's work is "far from over" and that crews will be working around the clock to clear hazards, debris, restore power and assess damage in every affected neighborhood.

"From the moment the storms moved through, our first responders, emergency officials, city crews, utility partners, and community partners went into action to protect residents, clear hazards, restore services, and begin the recovery," Parker wrote in a statement, in part.

"Thank you to every first responder, emergency official, city worker, and partner who answered the call today," she added. "Your professionalism, teamwork, and commitment to serving Philadelphia made a real difference when our residents needed you most."

How to report storm damage in Philadelphia

Parker is asking residents to fill out the city's online damage survey if their property or business sustained storm-related damage.

According to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, the information collected in the survey will be used to determine the extent of the damage in the city.

The survey isn't an application for resources and doesn't guarantee assistance, but it will help determine if assistance is available, according to the Philly OEM. It can also be completed by calling 311.

Here are other ways to report storm damage and get related updates in the city:

Residents recovering from the storm and looking to get text updates can message "StormPHL" to 888-777 to receive updates related to recovery.

Downed trees in the city should be reported to 911. If they're on electrical lines, they should be reported to PECO or reported to 311 for removal.

Blocked or damaged sewer inlets should be reported to the Philadelphia Water Department's 24-hour emergency line at 215-685-6300.

311, the 311 mobile app and Neighborhood Community Action Centers can also assist with city service requests

CBS News Philadelphia

What is a microburst?

The NWS says at least four separate microbursts caused the damage in the city on Saturday.

The NWS surveyed the damage and found four distinct microbursts raced from Lower Merion through West and South Philadelphia between about 2:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Wind speeds were estimated between 60 and 70 miles per hour, leaving a damage path roughly 12 miles long.

So, what exactly is a microburst?

Inside a thunderstorm, rain falls into a layer of dry air. As that rain evaporates, it cools the air, making it much heavier. That cool air crashes toward the ground, then spreads outward in every direction like water hitting the floor.

Those straight-line winds can be incredibly destructive, ripping off roofs, snapping trees, knocking out power, and in stronger cases, reaching over 100 miles an hour. That's exactly the type of wind damage we saw across the city.