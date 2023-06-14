Mixed reality glasses aim to distract blood donors giving life-saving donations

Blood donations centers aim to attract new generation of donors with mixed reality glasses experienc

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Parthid Patel donates blood every year for his birthday to give back to his community.

"It's a small thing that I can do for someone else," Patel said.

This year he brought with him a new kind of donation – mixed reality glasses.

Patients could put on the glasses to see a virtual Zen Garden controlled by their eyes. The 25-year-old's glasses were meant to calm and distract donors, and to attract a young audience.

Every two seconds someone needs a blood transfusion in the U.S., so the need for blood is constant, and since the pandemic, high school and college donors dropped by half nationwide.

The Red Cross said that only 3% of people donate blood and that one donation can save three lives.

"We're hoping they're going to come back," said Christine Foran, with New York Blood Center. "And hopefully when they hear about the mixed reality, they're going to want to come in and try it."

Interim Executive Director of the American Red Cross Delaware Valley Chapter, Laura Burke, said there is a concerning shortfall, adding that in May, there were 26 thousand fewer donations than needed in the Philadelphia region.

Summer is typically a slow time for donating with travel vacations and school being out, Burke said.

The Philadelphia region did not have plans for the high-tech glasses but is giving out $10 gift cards to donors in June.

Burke said she thinks anything that encourages first-time donors is a good thing.

For Patel, he said he liked the virtual experience and knowing his gift would save lives. Patel also said he enjoys the post-donation snacks.

"This one's not virtual. Ha," he said.

If you would like to donate, click this link for more information: https://www.redcrossblood.org/