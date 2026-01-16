Missing Philadelphia teen Jahmez Cartwright located, family says

Jahmez Cartwright, 18, has been located, according to his family.

A Philadelphia police source told CBS News Philadelphia on Friday that the teen has contacted his family and said that he is safe.

Cartwright was last seen on Monday, leaving for school in Southwest Philadelphia.

His phone pinged in San Diego, California.

Lashante Crocker-Johnson, Cartwright's mother, told CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday that he has a learning disability and that she was worried he was lured by a man through online gaming.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to learn where Cartwright was found and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.