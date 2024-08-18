Watch CBS News
3 men killed in Millville, New Jersey, crash, police say

By Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Millville, New Jersey, police said. 

The Vineland Police Department said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Mayslanding and Panther roads. 

Police identified the three men who died as 23-year-old Ian P. Rodriguez, 26-year-old Joquan Carter and 24-year-old Shamere Bryant. All three of the men were from Millville, according to police. 

Authorities said Rodriguez was driving a BMW westbound on Mayslanding Road at a high rate of speed when it suddenly left the roadway as it got close to the intersection of Panther Road. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, lost control, turned over and struck an irrigation winch on the northwest corner of the Mayslanding and Panther roads intersection. 

Two of the men inside were ejected as a result of the crash, police said. All three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

