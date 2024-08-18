3 men killed in Millville, New Jersey, crash, police say

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Three men were killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Millville, New Jersey, police said.

The Vineland Police Department said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the area of Mayslanding and Panther roads.

Police identified the three men who died as 23-year-old Ian P. Rodriguez, 26-year-old Joquan Carter and 24-year-old Shamere Bryant. All three of the men were from Millville, according to police.

Authorities said Rodriguez was driving a BMW westbound on Mayslanding Road at a high rate of speed when it suddenly left the roadway as it got close to the intersection of Panther Road. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, lost control, turned over and struck an irrigation winch on the northwest corner of the Mayslanding and Panther roads intersection.

Two of the men inside were ejected as a result of the crash, police said. All three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.