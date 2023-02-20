Temple police officer shooting: How authorities tracked Miles Pfeffer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department visited the memorial for slain Temple police officer Christopher Fitzgerald Monday.

The 22nd precinct and the memorial are just steps away from where a gunman shot and killed Officer Fitzgerald on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements for the late officer Fitzgerald will happen later this week.

The married father of four's murder on Saturday night has been described by both veteran prosecutors, and even defense attorneys, as a cold blooded killing.

The radio transmissions for an officer down went screaming over police dispatch — Fitzgerald had been on patrol within Temple University Police's coverage area when arrest records show he encountered two people — one of them was identified as Miles Pfeffer, the other is his brother.

A struggle began after a brief chase — that's when court documents show Pfeffer began firing a handgun at officer Fitzgerald. He collapsed after he was struck in the head.

The shooting continued, with Pfeffer standing over the officer, according to the criminal complaint — the entirety of the killing was captured by multiple surveillance cameras.

It's alleged Pfeffer then rifled through the officers pockets as he lay wounded on the pavement— it's also alleged the defendant tried unsuccessfully to retrieve Fitzgerald's service weapon.

Police say their suspect then carjacked a man — escaping the area in a stolen vehicle.

Court papers say he eventually called his mom for a ride.

Police sources tell CBS Philadelphia in the hours after Fitzgerald was shot and killed — family members of the suspected murderer provided investigators with information they needed to find him — including a cell phone number that pinged at a residence in Buckingham Township.

Once back at their Buckingham Township home — sources say the defendant claimed he destroyed a firearm in a burn pit.

Pfeffer was taken into custody— charged with murder and a running list of crimes.

Police on Monday told CBS Philadelphia nobody else has been placed under arrest in connection to officer Fitzgerald's murder.

Police also quickly apprehended the Pfeffer's brother. Sources say his statements provided a clearer pathway to locating the alleged gunman.

CBS Philadelphia has also learned the defendant's mother and the role she played in picking up her son are under investigation. There could be charges, according to police.

Former District Attorney Lynne Abraham cautioned not to believe the case will be easily prosecuted.

"We don't wanna push this case where everybody says, 'Oh well, it's open and shut, there's nothing to it,'" she said. "No, no no no, Officer Fitzgerald, and his family and the people in Philadelphia deserve more -- they deserve the most thorough complete investigation."

Seasoned defense attorney Fortunato Perri who has no connection to the case concedes it will be difficult to defend.

"This is a cold-blooded killing, and from the accounts I've heard with respect to what's captured on video, he stands over this poor young man and fires several shots into him when he's laying on the ground," Perri said. "That's a horrific circumstance, when someone's trying to defend this type of conduct."

CBS Philadelphia confirmed Pfeffer was on juvenile probation at the time of the murder. Juvenile court records are sealed, so we are still working to learn why he was on probation.

At this time, court records do not list an attorney for him.

Efforts to reach his family for comment were not successful.

Pfeffer is now is in custody of the Philadelphia Department of Prisons - an inmate at Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility.