113-year-old family legacy continues at Mike's Seafood at Jersey Shore

This century-old Jersey Shore seafood restaurant is proud of its roots

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Just a few blocks from the beach in Sea Isle City, you'll find a place rich in history.

Mike Monachetti is proud to be running Mike's Seafood, which is in its 113th year.

With just enough money to make it from Ellis Island to Sea Isle, Monachetti's grandparents settled in on the marshland in 1911 and began to build their empire with knowledge of the sea they brought from their native Italy.

But to truly appreciate how special this family business is, look no further than its roots, which belong to a fig tree Monachetti's ancestors brought from Italy in the form of a shoot wrapped in a wet towel, packed into a suitcase.

The tree is still flourishing after the family cared for it year after year.

Luke Monachetti, Mike's son, is learning the trade now, too.

"It takes years to perfect a craft, and I feel like my father's definitely done it," he said.

