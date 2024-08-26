Pennsylvania man sentenced to more than a decade for raping 15-year-old in Giant grocery store parking lot

Bucks County man charged for attempting to rape woman in grocery store parking lot, DA says

Bucks County man charged for attempting to rape woman in grocery store parking lot, DA says

Bucks County man charged for attempting to rape woman in grocery store parking lot, DA says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Sellersville man was sentenced to 12.5-25 years in state prison for raping a 15-year-old girl in a Giant grocery store parking lot, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Miguel Angel Sanchez, 33, pleaded no contest in May to multiple counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, trafficking individuals and other related crimes, according to the DA's Office. Under this plea, the 33-year-old acknowledged the evidence provided against him was enough to convict him at a trial, officials said.

Sanchez's sentencing follows an investigation that began on Oct. 24, 2023. Quakertown police said they received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been raped the previous night, Monday, Oct. 23 in the Giant grocery store parking lot on 1465 W. Broad Street in Quakertown.

The 15-year-old told police a man, later identified as Sanchez, raped her inside his car in the parking lot.

The girl told police she met Sanchez just once before and they exchanged contact information over Snapchat. She said he asked her for naked videos and videos of her performing sexual acts in exchange for money. Police said Sanchez also asked a 16-year-old girl, one of the 15-year-old's friends, for the same types of videos over Snapchat.

On Monday, a Common Pleas judge described Sanchez as "despicable," saying, "I just can't get over the facts of this case," said the DA's Office.

Officials said the 15-year-old spoke out in court, as did her mother, who described Sanchez as "pure evil."

According to the DA's Office, in addition to his 12.5-25 years in state prison, Sanchez was sentenced to five years of probation, deemed a sexually violent predator by the Sex Offender Assessment Board and must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.