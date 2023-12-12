Bucks County man charged with raping 15-year-old girl in Giant grocery store parking lot: DA

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County man has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in Quakertown in late October, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

The man, identified as Miguel Angel Sanchez, 32, of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, was charged in November with several counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, trafficking in individuals and other related crimes.

Now, Bucks County officials and the Quakertown Borough Police Department are saying there could be more victims and are asking for them to come forward.

Back on Oct. 24, Quakertown police said they received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been raped the previous night, Monday, Oct. 23 in the Giant grocery store parking lot on 1465 W. Broad Street.

The 15-year-old told police the man, now identified as Sanchez, allegedly raped her inside his car in the parking lot.

Through surveillance investigating, Quakertown police found the vehicle that the 15-year-old had described as a white, 4-door vehicle.

Police linked the car found on surveillance at the time of the rape to Sanchez. His driver's license photo also matched photo evidence found on the 15-year-old's phone.

The girl told police she met Sanchez just once before and they exchanged contact information over Snapchat. She said he asked her for naked videos and videos of her performing sexual acts in exchange for money. Police say the 32-year-old also asked a 16-year-old girl, one of the 15-year-old's friends, for the same types of videos.

The DA's Office said Sanchez was arrested on Nov. 3 by Quakertown police, and later arraigned and taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

Officials say at the time of the crime, Sanchez was out on bail in Montgomery County for charges, including indecent assault.

Anyone with information related to theses crimes or Sanchez are asked to call Detective Ryan Naugle of Quakertown Borough Police Department at 215-536-5002.