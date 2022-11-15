Bus carrying migrants heading to Philadelphia: Texas Gov. Abbott

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bus carrying migrants from Texas is now scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia. After issuing a denial Monday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Tuesday that 30th Street Station in West Philly will be a drop-off location Wednesday morning.

CBS Philadelphia reached out to city officials for a reaction.

Last week, Philadelphia officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials.

Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red border states about immigration policy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew migrants to Martha's Vineyard unexpectedly earlier this year, prompting local officials to spring into action setting up emergency shelters.

Democratic officials have called the migrant buses a political stunt that dehumanizes asylum-seekers. Republicans involved in the efforts have said liberal-leaning cities need to do their fair share of helping people who recently entered the country.

Mayor Jim Kenney had previously said the city would be ready to handle an influx of migrants from Texas.

"They want to be in America," Kenney said. "They want to do what most of our ancestors have done, and just make their life in America. And I see nothing wrong with it and we will welcome them with open arms and do everything we can to make their transition smooth."

Immigrant advocacy groups in Philadelphia have been preparing for migrants to be bused to the city since earlier this year.