Migrants from Texas arrive in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of migrants from the Texas Border has arrived in Philadelphia. They traveled 1900 long miles to get here.

After arriving at 30th Street Station, these asylum seekers will be taken to a welcome center on Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia.

City officials say they've been preparing for their potential arrival for months and they've now activated a mass care plan.

They're working with multiple community-based organizations to provide housing, legal services and medical attention.