Migrants from Texas arrive in Philadelphia

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Helen Gym comments on arrival of migrants from Texas
Helen Gym comments on arrival of migrants from Texas 02:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of migrants from the Texas Border has arrived in Philadelphia. They traveled 1900 long miles to get here.

After arriving at 30th Street Station, these asylum seekers will be taken to a welcome center on Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia.

City officials say they've been preparing for their potential arrival for months and they've now activated a mass care plan.

They're working with multiple community-based organizations to provide housing, legal services and medical attention.

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 6:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

